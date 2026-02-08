HSBC Cuts Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $88.40

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HSBC from $107.00 to $88.40 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.61.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CCI

Crown Castle Stock Up 3.4%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CCI opened at $81.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96. Crown Castle has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $115.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 74.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Crown Castle

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown Castle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat estimates — Crown Castle topped AFFO/FFO and revenue consensus (FFO $1.12 vs. $1.07 estimate) and flagged stronger services revenue growth, which supports near‑term cash flow expectations. Article Title

Q4 results beat estimates — Crown Castle topped AFFO/FFO and revenue consensus (FFO $1.12 vs. $1.07 estimate) and flagged stronger services revenue growth, which supports near‑term cash flow expectations. Positive Sentiment: Earnings and revenue surprises reinforced by multiple outlets reporting beats — these beats likely underpin buying interest and justify the stock strength despite other headwinds. Article Title

Earnings and revenue surprises reinforced by multiple outlets reporting beats — these beats likely underpin buying interest and justify the stock strength despite other headwinds. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary and investor presentation are available (earnings call transcript & slides); investors should review guidance details and management’s outlook for EBITDA, capital allocation and DISH exposure to assess longer‑term impact. Article Title

Management commentary and investor presentation are available (earnings call transcript & slides); investors should review guidance details and management’s outlook for EBITDA, capital allocation and DISH exposure to assess longer‑term impact. Negative Sentiment: Banks and analysts broadly trimmed price targets this week (examples: Citi to $106 from $110, Goldman to $95 from $105, HSBC to $88.40 from $107, BMO to $91), and several firms moved ratings toward neutral/hold — these cuts signal reduced near‑term upside in street models and are pressuring sentiment. Article Title Article Title

Banks and analysts broadly trimmed price targets this week (examples: Citi to $106 from $110, Goldman to $95 from $105, HSBC to $88.40 from $107, BMO to $91), and several firms moved ratings toward neutral/hold — these cuts signal reduced near‑term upside in street models and are pressuring sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Management issued softer EBITDA guidance and announced job cuts; media noted the stock dipped on that news — weaker guidance increases execution risk and could limit multiple expansion. Article Title

Management issued softer EBITDA guidance and announced job cuts; media noted the stock dipped on that news — weaker guidance increases execution risk and could limit multiple expansion. Negative Sentiment: External tenant risk remains (reports discuss DISH-related uncertainty/default risk affecting tower demand), a macro/regulatory or tenant‑specific shock could weigh on occupancy and cash flow. Article Title

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company’s assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.