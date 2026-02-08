The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $95.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,MarketScreener reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.61.

Read Our Latest Report on CCI

Crown Castle Trading Up 3.4%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

NYSE CCI opened at $81.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.82. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 80.21, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $115.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Crown Castle

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown Castle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat estimates — Crown Castle topped AFFO/FFO and revenue consensus (FFO $1.12 vs. $1.07 estimate) and flagged stronger services revenue growth, which supports near‑term cash flow expectations. Article Title

Q4 results beat estimates — Crown Castle topped AFFO/FFO and revenue consensus (FFO $1.12 vs. $1.07 estimate) and flagged stronger services revenue growth, which supports near‑term cash flow expectations. Positive Sentiment: Earnings and revenue surprises reinforced by multiple outlets reporting beats — these beats likely underpin buying interest and justify the stock strength despite other headwinds. Article Title

Earnings and revenue surprises reinforced by multiple outlets reporting beats — these beats likely underpin buying interest and justify the stock strength despite other headwinds. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary and investor presentation are available (earnings call transcript & slides); investors should review guidance details and management’s outlook for EBITDA, capital allocation and DISH exposure to assess longer‑term impact. Article Title

Management commentary and investor presentation are available (earnings call transcript & slides); investors should review guidance details and management’s outlook for EBITDA, capital allocation and DISH exposure to assess longer‑term impact. Negative Sentiment: Banks and analysts broadly trimmed price targets this week (examples: Citi to $106 from $110, Goldman to $95 from $105, HSBC to $88.40 from $107, BMO to $91), and several firms moved ratings toward neutral/hold — these cuts signal reduced near‑term upside in street models and are pressuring sentiment. Article Title Article Title

Banks and analysts broadly trimmed price targets this week (examples: Citi to $106 from $110, Goldman to $95 from $105, HSBC to $88.40 from $107, BMO to $91), and several firms moved ratings toward neutral/hold — these cuts signal reduced near‑term upside in street models and are pressuring sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Management issued softer EBITDA guidance and announced job cuts; media noted the stock dipped on that news — weaker guidance increases execution risk and could limit multiple expansion. Article Title

Management issued softer EBITDA guidance and announced job cuts; media noted the stock dipped on that news — weaker guidance increases execution risk and could limit multiple expansion. Negative Sentiment: External tenant risk remains (reports discuss DISH-related uncertainty/default risk affecting tower demand), a macro/regulatory or tenant‑specific shock could weigh on occupancy and cash flow. Article Title

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company’s assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.