Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $100.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $94.00 target price on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 2.8%

TROW opened at $94.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.44. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $118.22.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.53%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $434,349.60. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 47,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,519.92. This trade represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 540.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting T. Rowe Price Group

Here are the key news stories impacting T. Rowe Price Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Argus upgraded TROW to a “hold”, providing some support to the stock amid analyst churn. Zacks/Argus Upgrade

Argus upgraded TROW to a “hold”, providing some support to the stock amid analyst churn. Positive Sentiment: Company highlighted AUM growth and year‑over‑year revenue increase (helping offset the EPS miss), which reassures investors about underlying asset trends. Earnings Highlights

Company highlighted AUM growth and year‑over‑year revenue increase (helping offset the EPS miss), which reassures investors about underlying asset trends. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings transcript and call are available for detail review — useful for investors assessing fee margins, flows and forward guidance. Q4 Transcript

Full Q4 earnings transcript and call are available for detail review — useful for investors assessing fee margins, flows and forward guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high options trading noted in the ticker, signaling elevated short‑term speculation/hedging activity around the stock. Options Activity

Unusually high options trading noted in the ticker, signaling elevated short‑term speculation/hedging activity around the stock. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs cut its price target to $90 and maintained a “sell” rating, adding downward pressure by signaling weaker near‑term outlook. Goldman Sachs PT Cut

Goldman Sachs cut its price target to $90 and maintained a “sell” rating, adding downward pressure by signaling weaker near‑term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Deutsche Bank trimmed its target to $100 and kept a “hold”, contributing to consensus PT compression. Deutsche Bank PT Cut

Deutsche Bank trimmed its target to $100 and kept a “hold”, contributing to consensus PT compression. Negative Sentiment: Multiple other shops lowered targets or ratings (JPMorgan to $106/underweight; TD Cowen to $97/hold; Evercore to $106/in‑line; KBW to $110/market perform) — the broad analyst downdrift increases downside risk until flow trends and margins clarify. Analyst PT Moves (Benzinga)

Multiple other shops lowered targets or ratings (JPMorgan to $106/underweight; TD Cowen to $97/hold; Evercore to $106/in‑line; KBW to $110/market perform) — the broad analyst downdrift increases downside risk until flow trends and margins clarify. Negative Sentiment: Coverage notes emphasize net outflows and the EPS miss in Q4 as the primary near‑term catalysts for further downgrades if flows remain weak. Seeking Alpha: Outflows & EPS Miss

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management firm headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937. The company provides a broad range of investment products and services for individual investors, financial intermediaries, retirement plan sponsors and institutional clients. Its offerings are built around active investment management and in-house research across equity, fixed income and multi-asset strategies, reflecting a long history as a research-driven asset manager.

The firm’s product lineup includes mutual funds, separate accounts, collective investment trusts, target-date and target-risk funds, and managed account solutions, as well as services for defined contribution and defined benefit retirement plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.