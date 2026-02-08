Citigroup Cuts Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $106.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $110.00 to $106.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CCI. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.61.

NYSE:CCI opened at $81.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96. Crown Castle has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $115.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Q4 results beat estimates — Crown Castle topped AFFO/FFO and revenue consensus (FFO $1.12 vs. $1.07 estimate) and flagged stronger services revenue growth, which supports near‑term cash flow expectations.

Earnings and revenue surprises reinforced by multiple outlets reporting beats — these beats likely underpin buying interest and justify the stock strength despite other headwinds.

Management commentary and investor presentation are available (earnings call transcript & slides); investors should review guidance details and management's outlook for EBITDA, capital allocation and DISH exposure to assess longer‑term impact.

Banks and analysts broadly trimmed price targets this week (examples: Citi to $106 from $110, Goldman to $95 from $105, HSBC to $88.40 from $107, BMO to $91), and several firms moved ratings toward neutral/hold — these cuts signal reduced near‑term upside in street models and are pressuring sentiment.

Management issued softer EBITDA guidance and announced job cuts; media noted the stock dipped on that news — weaker guidance increases execution risk and could limit multiple expansion.

External tenant risk remains (reports discuss DISH-related uncertainty/default risk affecting tower demand), a macro/regulatory or tenant‑specific shock could weigh on occupancy and cash flow.

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company’s assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

