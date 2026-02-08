DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY Position Increased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 92.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,299 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 620.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 273.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on XRAY. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 82,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $915,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 9.8%

XRAY opened at $13.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $19.27.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.48%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Free Report)

Dentsply Sirona Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) is a leading global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company, formed through the merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016, brings together a long heritage of innovation in dental care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dentsply Sirona develops and markets a comprehensive range of dental consumables, laboratory products, and advanced imaging and CAD/CAM systems.

The company’s product portfolio spans preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and surgical care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.