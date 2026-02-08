J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $1.90 Million Position in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000.

Get Sandisk alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at about $74,265,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth approximately $11,173,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total value of $248,022.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,892.06. This represents a 26.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sandisk Stock Performance

Shares of Sandisk stock opened at $597.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Sandisk Corporation has a one year low of $27.89 and a one year high of $725.00.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $2.89. Sandisk had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 11.66%.The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Sandisk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SNDK. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Sandisk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $320.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Sandisk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $600.00 price objective on Sandisk in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandisk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sandisk

Sandisk Profile

(Free Report)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandisk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.