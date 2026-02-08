J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 18,518 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. $BHF

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,518 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Brighthouse Financial worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 225.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 835.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $63.67.

Shares of BHF opened at $63.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.17. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.07 and a 52-week high of $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.55). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc is a U.S.-based life insurance company that specializes in retirement income solutions and annuity products. The firm was established in August 2017 as a spin-off from MetLife, Inc, and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Since its separation, Brighthouse Financial has focused on providing products designed to help individuals and families manage retirement income needs, drawing on decades of experience in life insurance and annuity administration inherited from its parent company.

The company’s core product offerings include fixed indexed annuities, which allow policyholders to participate in market-linked gains while protecting against downside market risk, and single premium immediate annuities, which provide guaranteed lifetime income.

