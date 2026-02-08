Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL Stock Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 596,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,756 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $24,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXEL. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Exelixis by 1,258.9% during the third quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 284,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 263,121 shares during the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,017,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 4.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exelixis news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $4,355,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,189,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,790,879.40. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 24,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $1,032,400.46. Following the sale, the director owned 21,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,463.40. The trade was a 53.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 245,235 shares of company stock valued at $10,490,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Exelixis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.16.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Exelixis from a “hold” to a “strong‑buy,” signaling increased analyst conviction that the company’s growth story is improving. Read More.

Exelixis stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.98.

Exelixis, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies primarily for the treatment of cancer. Building on a platform that leverages model organism genetics and high-throughput screening, the company focuses its research on kinase inhibitors that modulate critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and metastasis. Exelixis’s translational research approach aims to advance novel compounds from early-stage discovery through clinical development and regulatory approval.

The company’s most recognized products include CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib), approved for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma, and COMETRIQ® (cabozantinib) for metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

