Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 481,846 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 334.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 626,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481,846 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $22,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 431.9% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 761.0% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 199.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 24,040.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.70.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $259,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,640,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,280,051.36. This represents a 0.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,733,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,499,651.48. This represents a 7.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENPH opened at $49.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average of $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $70.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $343.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.45 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 11.69%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

