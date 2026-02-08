J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 18,068 nVent Electric PLC $NVT

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 46,034.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 30,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 30,383 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 239.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,457,000 after acquiring an additional 239,203 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 12.9% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 17.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVT opened at $112.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.43. nVent Electric PLC has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $120.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 16.83%.The business’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. Analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Here are the key news stories impacting nVent Electric this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 topline and EPS beat: Revenue of $1.07B vs. $1.00B consensus and EPS $0.90 vs. $0.89 — revenue was up ~42% year-over-year and margins/ROE remained healthy, supporting growth and profitability narratives. MarketBeat — Earnings Report

Q4 topline and EPS beat: Revenue of $1.07B vs. $1.00B consensus and EPS $0.90 vs. $0.89 — revenue was up ~42% year-over-year and margins/ROE remained healthy, supporting growth and profitability narratives. Positive Sentiment: Revenue guidance is stronger-than-expected: FY 2026 revenue guided to $4.5B–$4.6B vs. Street ~$4.4B — this suggests continued demand and supports upside to sales-driven valuation. GlobeNewswire — Financial Results

Revenue guidance is stronger-than-expected: FY 2026 revenue guided to $4.5B–$4.6B vs. Street ~$4.4B — this suggests continued demand and supports upside to sales-driven valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Company furnished full Q4 press release, slide deck and 8‑K on its IR site — useful for digging into segment-level trends and backlog but not new to investors beyond the headline beats/guidance. GlobeNewswire — Financial Results

Company furnished full Q4 press release, slide deck and 8‑K on its IR site — useful for digging into segment-level trends and backlog but not new to investors beyond the headline beats/guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings presentation / slides posted — helpful for color on regional/segment performance and margin drivers. Seeking Alpha — Q4 Presentation

Earnings presentation / slides posted — helpful for color on regional/segment performance and margin drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Third‑party metric review (Zacks) offers context on key ratios vs. expectations and prior year — useful for modeling but contains no new company disclosures. Zacks — Key Metrics Analysis

Third‑party metric review (Zacks) offers context on key ratios vs. expectations and prior year — useful for modeling but contains no new company disclosures. Negative Sentiment: Mixed / slightly cautious EPS guide for Q1: management set Q1 2026 EPS at $0.900–$0.930 (consensus ~ $0.920) — the lower bound sits below consensus, which could temper near-term multiple expansion despite strong revenue guidance. Seeking Alpha — Q4 Presentation

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVT shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded nVent Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

In related news, Director Greg Scheu sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $581,687.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,765.92. This represents a 28.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 4,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $456,517.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 47,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,034.40. The trade was a 7.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company’s electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

