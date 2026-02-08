Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA Shares Acquired by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 254.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 40.3% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 246.0% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

TEVA stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.87. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $37.35.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 8.16%.The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.770 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Sabag sold 216,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $6,231,307.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 52,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,748.44. This represents a 80.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 77,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $2,340,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 367,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,224. The trade was a 17.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 422,060 shares of company stock worth $12,254,965. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world’s largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company’s core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva’s product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

