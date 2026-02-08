Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 346.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $768.00 to $769.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $1,057.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $818.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $627.00 to $860.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $788.57.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,400. This represents a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5%

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $785.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $757.29 and a 200 day moving average of $658.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.40. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $821.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

Recommended Stories

