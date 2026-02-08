J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,348 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,363.6% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAH opened at $226.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.92 and a 200-day moving average of $180.13. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.72 and a 52-week high of $230.81.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $65.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 92.50%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.27.

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results and raised outlook — Cardinal reported Q2 FY2026 revenue up ~19% to $65.6B and non‑GAAP EPS of $2.63 (beat), and raised fiscal‑year non‑GAAP EPS guidance to $10.15–$10.35; management cited strong specialty medicine demand and improved segment performance. PR Newswire

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company’s core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

