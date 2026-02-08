J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 51,496 Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF $CGSM

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Free Report) by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,496 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 275,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 74,083 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 362,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 87,994 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after buying an additional 117,877 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 103,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 35,962 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of CGSM opened at $26.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.37. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $26.56.

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%.

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year. CGSM was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

