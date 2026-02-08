Hantz Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Hantz Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 94.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 82,901 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COO. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 48.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,407 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 69,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.7% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 24.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Cooper Companies from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Mizuho set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.77.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $82.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $95.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The medical device company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.020-1.040 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.50 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 7,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,602.50. This trade represents a 34.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert G. White III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.80 per share, for a total transaction of $808,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 236,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,081,000.80. This trade represents a 4.42% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 16,014 shares of company stock worth $1,304,416 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

Cooper Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: COO) is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women’s health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

