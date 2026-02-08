J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Aptiv PLC $APTV

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Aptiv by 3.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Unified Investment Management raised its position in Aptiv by 1.5% in the third quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 12,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. UBS Group set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Aptiv from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 116,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,515. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

Aptiv stock opened at $82.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $88.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 108.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.81%.The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv’s customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

See Also

