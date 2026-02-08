First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) EVP Sells $264,000.00 in Stock

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) EVP Bradley Beesley sold 6,000 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,632. This represents a 32.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.91. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $44.85.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 19.69%.The company had revenue of $90.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.86 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FMBH shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered First Mid Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on First Mid Bancshares from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,842,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 256.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 105,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 76,050 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 609.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 86,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 74,133 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 161,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 62,404 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 71,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 57,600 shares in the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: FMBH), headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois, is a financial services holding company that offers a comprehensive suite of banking products and services through its main subsidiary, First Mid Bank & Trust. The company’s primary business activities include commercial and retail banking, mortgage origination and servicing, wealth management and trust administration, as well as treasury and cash management solutions.

Through its branch network, First Mid provides consumer deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and online banking services.

