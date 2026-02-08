PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,218 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the second quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 16.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Positive Sentiment: Deep-value case and buyback/dividend plan underpin a near-term bargain narrative; bulls point to low forward P/E, strong free cash flow and discretionary buybacks/new dividend as a potential floor. Read More.

Deep-value case and buyback/dividend plan underpin a near-term bargain narrative; bulls point to low forward P/E, strong free cash flow and discretionary buybacks/new dividend as a potential floor. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Some investors view a new CEO as a catalyst — profiles of Enrique Lores suggest his turnaround/operational experience could help execution if appointed. Read More.

Some investors view a new CEO as a catalyst — profiles of Enrique Lores suggest his turnaround/operational experience could help execution if appointed. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish commentaries argue long-term investors can be rewarded if PayPal stabilizes its product growth and execution — fueling bargain-hunting bounces. Read More.

Several bullish commentaries argue long-term investors can be rewarded if PayPal stabilizes its product growth and execution — fueling bargain-hunting bounces. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Compass Point moved to Neutral, reflecting that some uncertainty (CEO transition, guidance) is now priced in — not a clear buy/sell signal. Read More.

Compass Point moved to Neutral, reflecting that some uncertainty (CEO transition, guidance) is now priced in — not a clear buy/sell signal. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are split: many cut targets and some keep “buy”/“outperform” calls, leaving consensus views mixed and volatility likely as estimates are re-worked. Read More.

Analysts are split: many cut targets and some keep “buy”/“outperform” calls, leaving consensus views mixed and volatility likely as estimates are re-worked. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results disappointed — EPS and revenue missed expectations and management issued lower 2026 guidance, which triggered the initial selloff and higher volatility. Read More.

Q4 results disappointed — EPS and revenue missed expectations and management issued lower 2026 guidance, which triggered the initial selloff and higher volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CEO Alex Chriss was fired amid the branded-checkout slowdown and guidance cut; leadership turnover increases execution risk during a sensitive transition. Read More.

CEO Alex Chriss was fired amid the branded-checkout slowdown and guidance cut; leadership turnover increases execution risk during a sensitive transition. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/litigation risk surfaced: a securities investigation was announced into the gap between prior outlook and reported results, adding legal and disclosure uncertainty. Read More.

Regulatory/litigation risk surfaced: a securities investigation was announced into the gap between prior outlook and reported results, adding legal and disclosure uncertainty. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Heavy analyst price-target cuts, downgrades and visible insider selling amplified the selloff and investor caution this week. Read More.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $40.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.18 and a 200-day moving average of $64.35. The company has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $79.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.06). PayPal had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 15.77%.The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.72.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PYPL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, EVP Aaron Webster sold 9,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $615,303.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,486.71. This represents a 20.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $249,054.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,022.72. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.