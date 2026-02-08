PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,218 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the second quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 16.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PayPal News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Deep-value case and buyback/dividend plan underpin a near-term bargain narrative; bulls point to low forward P/E, strong free cash flow and discretionary buybacks/new dividend as a potential floor. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Some investors view a new CEO as a catalyst — profiles of Enrique Lores suggest his turnaround/operational experience could help execution if appointed. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Several bullish commentaries argue long-term investors can be rewarded if PayPal stabilizes its product growth and execution — fueling bargain-hunting bounces. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Compass Point moved to Neutral, reflecting that some uncertainty (CEO transition, guidance) is now priced in — not a clear buy/sell signal. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are split: many cut targets and some keep “buy”/“outperform” calls, leaving consensus views mixed and volatility likely as estimates are re-worked. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 results disappointed — EPS and revenue missed expectations and management issued lower 2026 guidance, which triggered the initial selloff and higher volatility. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: CEO Alex Chriss was fired amid the branded-checkout slowdown and guidance cut; leadership turnover increases execution risk during a sensitive transition. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/litigation risk surfaced: a securities investigation was announced into the gap between prior outlook and reported results, adding legal and disclosure uncertainty. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Heavy analyst price-target cuts, downgrades and visible insider selling amplified the selloff and investor caution this week. Read More.
PayPal Stock Performance
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.06). PayPal had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 15.77%.The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.
PayPal Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.35%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.72.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other PayPal news, EVP Aaron Webster sold 9,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $615,303.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,486.71. This represents a 20.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $249,054.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,022.72. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
About PayPal
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.
Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.
