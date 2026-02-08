Salesforce Inc. $CRM Stock Holdings Lowered by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. cut its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,574 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth $2,826,049,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 27,361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424,169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $933,737,000 after buying an additional 3,411,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,729.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973,141 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $538,020,000 after buying an additional 1,865,297 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,755,317 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,087,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,413 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,931,945 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,072,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Citigroup cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Macquarie Infrastructure lifted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $258.64 per share, for a total transaction of $500,727.04. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,499.28. This represents a 22.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G Mason Morfit bought 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $260.58 per share, with a total value of $25,015,680.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,994,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,309,155.22. This trade represents a 3.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $191.48 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $187.12 and a one year high of $333.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

