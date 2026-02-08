MONECO Advisors LLC Has $523,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,382 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,125,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,560,000 after purchasing an additional 23,376,524 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,814,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,906,000 after buying an additional 3,518,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,719,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,991,000 after acquiring an additional 999,564 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,959,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,428,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,035,000 after acquiring an additional 82,277 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 49.0%

EFV stock opened at $77.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.34. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $66.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

