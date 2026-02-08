Savant Capital LLC Purchases 6,305 Shares of Pentair plc $PNR

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 93.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,024,000 after acquiring an additional 192,125 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 54,318.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 20,641 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,635,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pentair from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.47.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total value of $684,196.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,261.36. The trade was a 17.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Fishman sold 7,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $820,800.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,658,748.88. This represents a 10.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PNR stock opened at $97.42 on Friday. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $74.25 and a twelve month high of $113.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.33 and its 200-day moving average is $106.31.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 15.66%.The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Pentair has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.180 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair’s offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

