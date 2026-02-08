Savant Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,781 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in American International Group by 7,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of American International Group by 2,473.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Motco raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.25 and a 1 year high of $88.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIG. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on American International Group from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. HSBC decreased their target price on American International Group from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on American International Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

