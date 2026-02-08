Waterloo Capital L.P. Makes New $568,000 Investment in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,370,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,996,000 after purchasing an additional 24,886,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,179,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,621,000 after acquiring an additional 637,336 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,347,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,745,000 after purchasing an additional 136,476 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,647,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,326,000 after purchasing an additional 23,031 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,406,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,235,000 after buying an additional 846,162 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.53 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.39 and a 12-month high of $50.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average is $50.52.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

