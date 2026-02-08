Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 4,916 Shares of Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 110.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Cameco by 936.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco stock opened at $113.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Cameco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.24.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $313.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.72 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.74 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.39.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company’s operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

