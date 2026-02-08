Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF $GQI

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2026

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GQIFree Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF in the first quarter worth $126,000. Envision Financial LLC lifted its position in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envision Financial LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $474,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $520,000.

Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GQI opened at $57.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.57 million, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.79. Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.86 and a twelve month high of $58.65.

Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.4736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.9%. This is an increase from Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (GQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, aiming for total returns by investing in US large- and mid-cap stocks deemed high-quality while enhancing income through ELNs. GQI was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by Natixis.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GQI)

