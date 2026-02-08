Savant Capital LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth $721,202,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $536,916,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,627,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,853,714,000 after acquiring an additional 238,895 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 443,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,529,000 after acquiring an additional 140,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,913,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.81, for a total transaction of $14,128,119.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,929,232.22. This represents a 11.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 195 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.93, for a total transaction of $199,666.35. Following the sale, the vice president owned 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,953.82. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 26,881 shares of company stock worth $26,157,155 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $1,198.11 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $893.99 and a 12-month high of $1,204.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,038.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $997.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.10.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.46 by ($0.02). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 9.51%.The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.250-44.750 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 25.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $963.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,006.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,060.13.

Get Our Latest Report on W.W. Grainger

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc (NYSE: GWW) is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger’s product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.