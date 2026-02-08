Fran Horowitz Sells 17,031 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) CEO Fran Horowitz sold 17,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $1,737,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 338,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,503,744. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Fran Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 4th, Fran Horowitz sold 50,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $5,183,000.00.

On Monday, February 2nd, Fran Horowitz sold 50,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $5,056,000.00.

On Friday, January 23rd, Fran Horowitz sold 100,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $9,540,000.00.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Fran Horowitz sold 103,200 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $10,168,296.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $97.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.78. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,517 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 521.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 127,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth approximately $348,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

Key Headlines Impacting Abercrombie & Fitch

Here are the key news stories impacting Abercrombie & Fitch this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple Wall Street firms maintain bullish views and raised price targets on ANF in recent months (median targets in the $115–160 range), supporting longer‑term upside expectations.

Multiple Wall Street firms maintain bullish views and raised price targets on ANF in recent months (median targets in the $115–160 range), supporting longer‑term upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Abercrombie reported a recent quarter with an EPS beat and year‑over‑year revenue growth, underscoring continued profitability and margin strength that investors may reward.

Abercrombie reported a recent quarter with an EPS beat and year‑over‑year revenue growth, underscoring continued profitability and margin strength that investors may reward. Neutral Sentiment: The company scheduled its Q4 and full‑year 2025 results and conference call for March 4, 2026 — an event that will likely drive short‑term price movement as investors reassess guidance and comps. Earnings Release Notice

The company scheduled its Q4 and full‑year 2025 results and conference call for March 4, 2026 — an event that will likely drive short‑term price movement as investors reassess guidance and comps. Neutral Sentiment: Media pieces (Zacks/Yahoo) are highlighting ANF as a trending/attractive name after recent pullbacks, which may boost retail interest but don’t change fundamentals on their own. Zacks Coverage

Media pieces (Zacks/Yahoo) are highlighting ANF as a trending/attractive name after recent pullbacks, which may boost retail interest but don’t change fundamentals on their own. Negative Sentiment: CEO Fran Horowitz has sold multiple large blocks of ANF shares in recent weeks (including ~50,000 shares on Feb. 2 and additional sales on Feb. 4–5), reducing her holdings and contributing to negative investor sentiment; the latest SEC filing details the Feb. 5 sale. SEC Filing — Insider Sale

CEO Fran Horowitz has sold multiple large blocks of ANF shares in recent weeks (including ~50,000 shares on Feb. 2 and additional sales on Feb. 4–5), reducing her holdings and contributing to negative investor sentiment; the latest SEC filing details the Feb. 5 sale. Negative Sentiment: Aggregate insider activity is heavily skewed to sales (Quiver notes 13 open‑market insider sales and no purchases in the last six months), which can be interpreted by the market as a cautionary signal even if sales are for personal/liquidity reasons. Quiver — Insider Summary

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) is an American specialty retailer that designs, markets and sells casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Founded in 1892 by David T. Abercrombie and Ezra Fitch, the company evolved from an outdoor gear outfitter to a global lifestyle brand renowned for its relaxed, preppy aesthetic. Its product assortment includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, intimates, swimwear, fragrances and personal care items.

The company operates under multiple brand names, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, each targeting distinct consumer segments from teens to young adults.

