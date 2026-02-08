iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT Shares Sold by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 61.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,781 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period.

IQLT stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $48.54.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics. IQLT was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

