J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,290 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF $FDVV

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,840,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,527,000 after buying an additional 191,904 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 427.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

FDVV stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.27 and a 200-day moving average of $55.97. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $59.73.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.