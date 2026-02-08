Savant Capital LLC Has $2.53 Million Position in STERIS plc $STE

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get STERIS alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 416.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $252.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.03. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $204.90 and a twelve month high of $269.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.89.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.300 EPS. On average, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STERIS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 5,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $1,312,096.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,020. The trade was a 31.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.14, for a total transaction of $3,977,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 33,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,998.66. This trade represents a 30.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 25,044 shares of company stock worth $6,586,218 in the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS Corporation (NYSE: STE) is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.