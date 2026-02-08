7,818 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Acquired by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 69.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU stock opened at $79.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.41. The company has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.36.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.

