Savant Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 101,009 Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 101,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. now owns 158,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 33,826 shares during the period. Payne Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $8,077,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,636,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,382,000 after buying an additional 1,126,405 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter.

SCHR stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.19 and a one year high of $25.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.0876 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

