J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF $URNM

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 865.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 265.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:URNM opened at $68.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.00. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $84.95.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Announces Dividend

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.7432 per share. This represents a yield of 339.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.