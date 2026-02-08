J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF $URNM

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 865.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 265.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:URNM opened at $68.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.00. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $84.95.
The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.
