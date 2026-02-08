Savant Capital LLC Acquires 10,081 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 18.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 906,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,023,000 after buying an additional 141,601 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in DexCom by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 103,317 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 47,234 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 423.6% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 28,937 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 23,410 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 518.5% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $657,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock opened at $69.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.30. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $54.11 and a one year high of $93.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Evercore initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach acquired 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.04 per share, with a total value of $1,001,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 331,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,256,602.88. This represents a 5.81% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Alexander Collins sold 3,948 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $217,811.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,128.98. This represents a 9.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 7,866 shares of company stock worth $448,177 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company’s offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

