Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 22,686 Shares of IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 71.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,686 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in IonQ were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get IonQ alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in shares of IonQ by 112.5% during the third quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in IonQ during the third quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in IonQ during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in IonQ by 119.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IONQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IonQ in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IonQ from $32.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on IonQ from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.91.

IonQ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IONQ opened at $35.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.63. IonQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $84.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.12.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.14). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 127.06% and a negative net margin of 1,836.32%.The firm had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. IonQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 221.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 100,000 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $4,689,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 432,616 shares in the company, valued at $20,285,364.24. This trade represents a 18.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.81 per share, with a total value of $109,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,496.53. This represents a 45.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,992,000. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting IonQ

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

About IonQ

(Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.