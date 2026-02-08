Savant Capital LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. $NBTB

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 168.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,060 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 44,585 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of NBT Bancorp worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1,645.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $49.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.41.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $185.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.63 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 10.86%. On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy E. Delaney bought 22,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.97 per share, for a total transaction of $976,708.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 74,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,206.55. This represents a 43.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on NBTB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised NBT Bancorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson lowered NBT Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler set a $47.00 price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NBT Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

View Our Latest Report on NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NBT Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: NBTB) is the bank holding company for NBT Bank, N.A., a full-service commercial bank that serves both individual and corporate clients across the Northeastern United States. Through its branch network and digital channels, the company offers a comprehensive range of commercial banking services, including business lending, treasury management, cash management and specialized industry financing. Its consumer banking platform provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, home mortgages, home equity lines of credit and other lending solutions tailored to meet personal and household financial needs.

In addition to traditional banking, NBT Bancorp delivers wealth management and fiduciary services through its trust division, offering investment advisory, trust administration, retirement planning and estate settlement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.