Insider Selling: Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $1,396,833.72 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 55,364 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $1,396,833.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 68,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,686. This trade represents a 44.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 4th, John Bicket sold 208,536 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $5,255,107.20.

On Tuesday, January 20th, John Bicket sold 263,900 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $8,558,277.00.

On Tuesday, January 6th, John Bicket sold 263,900 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $9,078,160.00.

On Wednesday, December 31st, John Bicket sold 1,953 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $69,800.22.

On Tuesday, December 30th, John Bicket sold 85,773 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $3,084,397.08.

On Monday, December 29th, John Bicket sold 82,274 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $2,984,077.98.

On Thursday, December 18th, John Bicket sold 33,939 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $1,315,136.25.

On Wednesday, December 17th, John Bicket sold 136,061 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $5,220,660.57.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, John Bicket sold 24,162 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $921,780.30.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, John Bicket sold 145,838 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $5,519,968.30.

IOT stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.38 and a beta of 1.61. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $61.90.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11). Samsara had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 2.79%.The firm had revenue of $415.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.500 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: National marketing + product launch: Samsara rolled out an AI “Safety Coach” in a Super Bowl commercial and named NASCAR champion Jesse Love as the avatar — a high‑profile ad that raises brand awareness and highlights a new AI safety offering that could accelerate sales conversations with fleet customers. Read More.

A number of brokerages have commented on IOT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Samsara from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price objective on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Samsara from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Samsara by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,660,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,134,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,620,000 after buying an additional 3,417,849 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Samsara by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,518,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,308,000 after buying an additional 1,242,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 107.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,611,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,244,000 after buying an additional 2,910,916 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 65.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,877,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

