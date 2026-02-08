Savant Capital LLC Sells 8,882 Shares of Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Savant Capital LLC lessened its position in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,882 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Flowserve alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 48.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 471,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,047,000 after purchasing an additional 153,553 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Flowserve by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 27,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flowserve news, insider Lamar L. Duhon sold 1,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $111,841.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,713.16. The trade was a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flowserve Stock Up 8.3%

NYSE FLS opened at $85.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.90 and a 200-day moving average of $63.20. Flowserve Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $86.29.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 7.32%.The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.42%.

Key Headlines Impacting Flowserve

Here are the key news stories impacting Flowserve this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat and margin improvement: Flowserve reported $1.11 EPS vs. $0.94 consensus and highlighted stronger gross profit and aftermarket bookings (Q4 bookings ~ $1.2B, aftermarket growth +10%). This is the primary driver behind the rally. Article Title

Q4 EPS beat and margin improvement: Flowserve reported $1.11 EPS vs. $0.94 consensus and highlighted stronger gross profit and aftermarket bookings (Q4 bookings ~ $1.2B, aftermarket growth +10%). This is the primary driver behind the rally. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY2026 guidance: Management set FY2026 EPS guidance of $4.00–$4.20 (above consensus) and revenue guidance roughly in line with expectations, supporting a re-rating toward growth/value story. Article Title

Raised FY2026 guidance: Management set FY2026 EPS guidance of $4.00–$4.20 (above consensus) and revenue guidance roughly in line with expectations, supporting a re-rating toward growth/value story. Positive Sentiment: Strategic acquisition: Flowserve agreed to buy Trillium Flow Technologies’ valves division (~$490M) to bolster presence in nuclear and power end markets — a bolt-on that can lift long-term aftermarket and margin mix. Article Title

Strategic acquisition: Flowserve agreed to buy Trillium Flow Technologies’ valves division (~$490M) to bolster presence in nuclear and power end markets — a bolt-on that can lift long-term aftermarket and margin mix. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst model moves and positive ratings: Several brokers have buy/outperform ratings and price targets in the $73–$87 range; Zacks and others updated near-term estimates (mixed tweaks). These reinforce interest but are not unanimous upgrades. Article Title

Analyst model moves and positive ratings: Several brokers have buy/outperform ratings and price targets in the $73–$87 range; Zacks and others updated near-term estimates (mixed tweaks). These reinforce interest but are not unanimous upgrades. Negative Sentiment: Revenue slightly below consensus and mixed profitability signals: Q4 revenue (~$1.22B) came in a bit under Street estimates and some third‑party summaries flagged GAAP swings and cash‑flow variability, which could keep volatility in the name. Article Title

Revenue slightly below consensus and mixed profitability signals: Q4 revenue (~$1.22B) came in a bit under Street estimates and some third‑party summaries flagged GAAP swings and cash‑flow variability, which could keep volatility in the name. Negative Sentiment: Insider sales and mixed institutional flows: Recent disclosed insider selling and large portfolio shifts among institutions were noted by data providers — a potential near‑term headwind for sentiment if selling continues. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Flowserve from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on FLS

Flowserve Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve’s offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.