Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Stock Holdings Trimmed by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,149 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 114,527 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 173.7% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co boosted its stake in Comcast by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 768 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 403.5% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Williams Trading set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $37.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $32.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.35 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

