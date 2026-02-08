Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,170

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,880 to GBX 2,170 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,700 to GBX 1,900 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Shore Capital Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,675 to GBX 1,775 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,800.

Standard Chartered Stock Up 1.9%

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 1,881.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 872.80 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,924. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,798.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,574.38.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures. It offers retail products, such as deposits, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management products and services that include investments, portfolio management, insurance, and wealth advice; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, working capital, and trade financing products.

