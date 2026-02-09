Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s 7th Largest Position

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 711,932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 193,360 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 2.1% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $231,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $332.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $348.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.31. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $414.61.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.Broadcom’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total value of $42,382,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 595,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,189,900.76. This represents a 17.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $12,542,769.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 266,494 shares in the company, valued at $87,316,759.10. This represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 779,901 shares of company stock worth $284,069,237. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $430.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $385.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wolfe Research raised Broadcom from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.28.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

