Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,940 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $1,621,676.70. Following the sale, the director owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,723.21. The trade was a 40.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total transaction of $164,310.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,098.51. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,134 shares of company stock worth $3,153,014. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Announced acquisition of Silicon Labs for ~$7.5 billion — a definitive all-cash agreement that would supply volume for TI’s new 300mm fabs and is intended to drive substantial cost synergies and margin improvement. Deal announcement

Several brokerages have commented on TXN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays set a $175.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.92.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $221.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $201.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $228.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.41%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

