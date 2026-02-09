Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,212 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $20,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 6.3% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,803 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $288,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Oracle News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record bond sale eases financing risk — Oracle’s large bond issuance has calmed credit markets and could make it easier for tech peers to raise money for AI data centers, reducing near-term liquidity concerns. Why Oracle’s Record Bond Sale Clears the Way for More AI Debt
- Positive Sentiment: BofA says a key risk was defused — Bank of America argued Oracle addressed a major 2026 risk, which supports the case that the company can execute its AI infrastructure plans if markets accept the financing strategy. Oracle defused ‘the key risk going into 2026,’ BofA argues, but the market isn’t buying it
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst target changes are mixed — Citizens Jmp cut its target to $285 but kept an outperform view; other shops have trimmed targets while many still rate the stock a buy, leaving investor guidance mixed. Oracle Price Target Lowered to $285.00 at Citizens Jmp
- Neutral Sentiment: Additional financing instruments announced — Oracle issued Series D mandatory convertible preferred stock and is pursuing equity offerings to fund AI expansion; financing reduces short-term liquidity risk but raises dilution questions. Oracle Issues Series D Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Widespread class-action notices — Multiple law firms have filed or invited investors to join securities-fraud class actions tied to Oracle’s AI spending disclosures and related filings for the June–Dec 2025 period, increasing legal and reputational risk. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP Encourages Oracle Shareholders To Inquire About Securities Fraud Class Action
- Negative Sentiment: Capital-raise/dilution fears persist — Social and analyst commentary on a $45–50B AI capital plan and separate equity offerings ($20B common sale) have driven investor concern over dilution and higher leverage. Oracle Stock Opinions on $45-50 Billion AI Capital Raise
- Negative Sentiment: AI-driven tech sell-off and heavy put activity — A broader AI sell-off has hit big tech (FactSet/CNBC coverage), and unusually large purchases of puts on ORCL suggest traders were positioned for further downside. Big Tech sees over $1 trillion wiped from stocks as fears of AI bubble ignite sell-off
- Negative Sentiment: Local regulatory pushback on data center plan — Michigan’s attorney general urged reconsideration of approval to power Oracle/OpenAI data centers, adding permit/regulatory risk to the expansion. Michigan AG Urges Revisit on Oracle Data Center Power Plan
Analyst Ratings Changes
Oracle Stock Up 4.9%
Oracle stock opened at $143.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $411.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.05. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oracle Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at $46,087,420.53. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.52, for a total transaction of $1,925,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,728,655.60. The trade was a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 62,223 shares of company stock valued at $12,136,764 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.
Oracle Company Profile
Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.
Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.
