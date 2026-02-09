Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,325,287 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,204,894,000 after acquiring an additional 388,512 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,569,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $766,914,000 after purchasing an additional 151,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,441,649 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $746,526,000 after purchasing an additional 142,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,642,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $637,841,000 after purchasing an additional 384,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,952,276 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $268,243,000 after purchasing an additional 164,293 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FANG. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $199.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Scotiabank set a $175.00 price objective on Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

In related news, major shareholder Fang Holdings Lp Sgf sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.88, for a total transaction of $162,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 98,686,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,074,094,093.76. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Alvin Meloy sold 60,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.12, for a total transaction of $9,764,677.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 982,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,220,806.72. The trade was a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,438,516 shares of company stock valued at $225,026,921. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FANG opened at $166.93 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $169.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Diamondback Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback’s activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

