ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 284,572 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,292,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 284,572 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $237,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 85.2% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 328.9% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of TXN opened at $221.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $201.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $228.83.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.41%.

Key Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Announced acquisition of Silicon Labs for ~$7.5 billion — a definitive all-cash agreement that would supply volume for TI’s new 300mm fabs and is intended to drive substantial cost synergies and margin improvement. Deal announcement

Announced acquisition of Silicon Labs for ~$7.5 billion — a definitive all-cash agreement that would supply volume for TI’s new 300mm fabs and is intended to drive substantial cost synergies and margin improvement. Positive Sentiment: Strong AI/data-center demand: management commentary and recent coverage highlight ~70% year-over-year growth in TI’s data-center power-management business — a high-margin market that helps offset softer industrial end markets. Bull case

Strong AI/data-center demand: management commentary and recent coverage highlight ~70% year-over-year growth in TI’s data-center power-management business — a high-margin market that helps offset softer industrial end markets. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a “buy” rating with a $240 price target, signaling continued upside from some sell-side desks. Rosenblatt note

Analyst support: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a “buy” rating with a $240 price target, signaling continued upside from some sell-side desks. Positive Sentiment: Improving cash generation and policy tailwinds — TI’s free cash flow recovery, falling capex expectations and CHIPS-act tax incentives improve the company’s ability to fund dividends, buybacks and M&A (supports valuation longer term).

Improving cash generation and policy tailwinds — TI’s free cash flow recovery, falling capex expectations and CHIPS-act tax incentives improve the company’s ability to fund dividends, buybacks and M&A (supports valuation longer term). Neutral Sentiment: Earlier reports indicated TI was pursuing Silicon Labs prior to the deal — confirmational coverage continues while the transaction progresses toward close; watch timing and regulatory/close risks. Pursuit report

Earlier reports indicated TI was pursuing Silicon Labs prior to the deal — confirmational coverage continues while the transaction progresses toward close; watch timing and regulatory/close risks. Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarter: a slight EPS miss and modest revenue shortfall left some headline weakness, but management’s data-center strength and Q1 guidance range partially offset the pain — the earnings surprise is small and being judged in context.

Recent quarter: a slight EPS miss and modest revenue shortfall left some headline weakness, but management’s data-center strength and Q1 guidance range partially offset the pain — the earnings surprise is small and being judged in context. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade: KeyCorp cut TXN from “strong-buy” to “hold,” which can pressure short-term sentiment and flows. KeyCorp/Zacks note

Analyst downgrade: KeyCorp cut TXN from “strong-buy” to “hold,” which can pressure short-term sentiment and flows. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,000 shares and director Mark Blinn sold 3,144 shares in early February (SEC filings). Multiple insider sales can be read negatively by some investors even if routine. Bahai Form 4 Blinn Form 4

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Barclays set a $175.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Texas Instruments from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,676.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,723.21. This represents a 40.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total value of $164,310.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,098.51. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,153,014. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Featured Articles

