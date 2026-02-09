Sunbeam Capital Management LLC Has $9.36 Million Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Sunbeam Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 44.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,763 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,380 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.8% of Sunbeam Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 333.3% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $278.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $288.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.05 and a 200-day moving average of $254.18.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The business had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.15%.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Apple from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $276.47 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.70.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

