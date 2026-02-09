Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Penserra Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 866,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 77,205 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 3.4% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $285,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 64.7% in the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 350.5% during the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 24.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $480.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.28.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $12,542,769.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 266,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,316,759.10. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total value of $42,382,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 595,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,189,900.76. This represents a 17.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 779,901 shares of company stock worth $284,069,237. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $332.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $348.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.31. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

