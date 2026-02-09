Caledonia Investments PLC Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Caledonia Investments PLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 9.4% of Caledonia Investments PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Caledonia Investments PLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $95,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 328.9% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,676.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,723.21. This trade represents a 40.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $696,647.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,838.60. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 17,134 shares of company stock worth $3,153,014 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $221.44 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $228.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.98 and its 200 day moving average is $182.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $201.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 104.41%.

Several research analysts have commented on TXN shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Texas Instruments from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.92.

Positive Sentiment: Announced acquisition of Silicon Labs for ~$7.5 billion — a definitive all-cash agreement that would supply volume for TI’s new 300mm fabs and is intended to drive substantial cost synergies and margin improvement. Deal announcement

Announced acquisition of Silicon Labs for ~$7.5 billion — a definitive all-cash agreement that would supply volume for TI’s new 300mm fabs and is intended to drive substantial cost synergies and margin improvement. Positive Sentiment: Strong AI/data-center demand: management commentary and recent coverage highlight ~70% year-over-year growth in TI’s data-center power-management business — a high-margin market that helps offset softer industrial end markets. Bull case

Strong AI/data-center demand: management commentary and recent coverage highlight ~70% year-over-year growth in TI’s data-center power-management business — a high-margin market that helps offset softer industrial end markets. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a “buy” rating with a $240 price target, signaling continued upside from some sell-side desks. Rosenblatt note

Analyst support: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a “buy” rating with a $240 price target, signaling continued upside from some sell-side desks. Positive Sentiment: Improving cash generation and policy tailwinds — TI’s free cash flow recovery, falling capex expectations and CHIPS-act tax incentives improve the company’s ability to fund dividends, buybacks and M&A (supports valuation longer term).

Improving cash generation and policy tailwinds — TI’s free cash flow recovery, falling capex expectations and CHIPS-act tax incentives improve the company’s ability to fund dividends, buybacks and M&A (supports valuation longer term). Neutral Sentiment: Earlier reports indicated TI was pursuing Silicon Labs prior to the deal — confirmational coverage continues while the transaction progresses toward close; watch timing and regulatory/close risks. Pursuit report

Earlier reports indicated TI was pursuing Silicon Labs prior to the deal — confirmational coverage continues while the transaction progresses toward close; watch timing and regulatory/close risks. Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarter: a slight EPS miss and modest revenue shortfall left some headline weakness, but management’s data-center strength and Q1 guidance range partially offset the pain — the earnings surprise is small and being judged in context.

Recent quarter: a slight EPS miss and modest revenue shortfall left some headline weakness, but management’s data-center strength and Q1 guidance range partially offset the pain — the earnings surprise is small and being judged in context. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade: KeyCorp cut TXN from “strong-buy” to “hold,” which can pressure short-term sentiment and flows. KeyCorp/Zacks note

Analyst downgrade: KeyCorp cut TXN from “strong-buy” to “hold,” which can pressure short-term sentiment and flows. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,000 shares and director Mark Blinn sold 3,144 shares in early February (SEC filings). Multiple insider sales can be read negatively by some investors even if routine. Bahai Form 4 Blinn Form 4

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

