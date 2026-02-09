Aegis Wealth Management LLC Has $7.60 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Aegis Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,347 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.1% of Aegis Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Aegis Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Avalon Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 51,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares during the period. Ehrlich Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 72.6% in the third quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 22,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 47.7% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 492,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,384,000 after purchasing an additional 158,928 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 58,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.18 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.342 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.