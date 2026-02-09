Candriam S.C.A. Purchases 34,914 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,914 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $69,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,300,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,736,976,000 after purchasing an additional 350,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,782,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,820,445,000 after buying an additional 187,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,388,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,698,000 after buying an additional 345,798 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 30,110.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,845,000 after buying an additional 4,653,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 13.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,576,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,449,000 after buying an additional 544,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total value of $213,428.80. Following the sale, the vice president owned 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,317.60. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.29, for a total transaction of $142,423.47. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,375.42. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,249 shares of company stock worth $589,852. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $231.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.27 and a twelve month high of $329.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.31. The firm has a market cap of $93.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 68.44% and a net margin of 19.96%.The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.091-11.011 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $303.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $311.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP’s product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.